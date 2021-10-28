After months of tortured negotiations over the size and details of the package of social spending and climate initiatives, talks principally with moderate Sens. Joe Manchin III of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, there is plenty of disappointment and distrust among Democrats as they move toward floor votes on this measure and on a bipartisan infrastructure package.
But what remains of the Build Back Better package is hardly insignificant, as the White House has been emphasizing in trying to rally support from the left. Both in size and scope, the plan, if it finally makes it to Biden’s desk, represents one of the most expansive domestic initiatives in modern history, and this from a president who campaigned as more of a moderate than a modern-day Franklin D. Roosevelt.
The framework package reaffirms the Democrats’ belief in the role of government to assist those in need, whether they are those with the least income or stressed middle-class families. It comes at a time when the coronavirus pandemic and other forces have widened the gap between haves and have nots, emboldening Biden to go big. But it will also be the Democrats’ challenge to demonstrate that government can deliver what its advocates claim. That will be the framework of the political battle that will unfold if and when the president is able to sign these proposals into law.
Even that remained in question Thursday. The president made a quick trip to Capitol Hill to plead with House Democrats to embrace the framework agreement. Heading off to international meetings in Rome and Glasgow, Scotland, Biden said what Democrats have known all through the tortured negotiations: his presidency and their congressional majorities are at risk if they don’t come together and get this done.
Given where Biden started and especially what people such as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) had envisioned, it’s understandable that the party’s progressive wing will be focused on what ended up not making it into the framework agreement.
There’s no paid family leave, long a goal of Democrats. There’s no free college tuition, a top priority of the president and first lady Jill Biden. There’s only a one-year extension of the child tax credit. There’s a much smaller expansion of Medicare that Sanders and others had called for. And the size is only about half of what was first offered.
Still, when combined with a roughly $1 trillion investment in hard infrastructure and the $1.9 trillion stimulus package that was approved last spring, the remaining elements of the $1.75 trillion package represent the fulfillment of years of advocacy by Democrats to expand and update the social safety net and deal with the threats from climate change.
The framework calls for universal prekindergarten for children ages 3 and 4, along with more assistance for child care for families. The child tax credit, which is already providing families with monthly checks, would be extended for another year, though that could put the program at risk if Republicans take control of Congress and decide not to fund it further into the future.
There is money for home health care, housing rehabilitation and new construction. There is also money for health care, including assistance to lower-income Americans in the states that have not expanded Medicaid under the terms of the Affordable Care Act to obtain coverage at no cost. Medicare would be expanded to include coverage for hearing loss.
One of Biden’s stops on his foreign trip will be the international climate conference in Glasgow. Many Democrats feared that Manchin’s opposition to elements of the original plan would send the president off virtually empty-handed. Instead, the framework includes roughly half a trillion dollars for climate programs, most of it as tax breaks for investment in cleaner energy.
Biden, speaking at the White House before departing for his overseas meetings, emphasized that no one got all they wanted, including him. But he said what has emerged represents “fundamental change” for the country. “I think we have — I know we have — a historic economic framework,” he said. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) called the framework as unveiled Thursday “transformative.”
Pelosi alluded to Roosevelt’s New Deal and to Lyndon B. Johnson’s Great Society as comparisons with what Biden and the Democrats have embraced. And, she noted, Roosevelt had an overwhelming congressional majority with which to work (as did Johnson). Biden set off on this path knowing he needed every Democratic vote in the Senate and could lose only a few Democrats in the House, assuming united Republican opposition to the main spending package.
Democrats have talked about many of these programs for years, and as the party has moved left since Barack Obama was president, the demands to seek these kinds of changes have grown more insistent. One measure of that: Sanders, in his initial thinking, was reportedly considering something approaching $6 trillion alone for the social spending and climate package. That shrank to $3.5 trillion and eventually to $1.75 trillion (plus another $100 billion for immigration).
Biden assured Democrats that failure to unite to pass the measure could be catastrophic, for his presidency and for the party’s congressional majorities. No one needed to be told that, but it was one card the president had not played in such a public way, a measure of the realpolitik nature of where the Democrats now find themselves. Passage would etch Biden’s name in history, but what he could not promise was that enactment would insulate the Democrats — or him — from what appears likely to be difficult midterm elections in any case.
Democrats already feel the pressure. Biden called for quick action at a time when his approval ratings have slid to the lowest levels of his presidency. The framework was released on a day when third-quarter gross domestic product numbers showed a slowing in growth (2 percent) because of the delta variant and problems with the supply chain. Republicans have seized on higher gasoline and other prices to warn that the Biden spending would only add to the inflationary pressures.
In Virginia, Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin are in a tight race for governor in a state that Biden won by 10 points last year and that has been trending Democratic for a decade. McAuliffe for one has begged Democrats to quit bickering and get moving behind the Biden package, knowing that he could be an early casualty if voters in his state are souring on the president and the party’s failure to deliver on their promises.
Biden called on Democrats to act within a week, to swallow their disappointments and move forward. If his call produces what he hopes, it will go down as a historic achievement. But it also represents a sizable political gamble whose results may not be evident for many months.