The framework package reaffirms the Democrats’ belief in the role of government to assist those in need, whether they are those with the least income or stressed middle-class families. It comes at a time when the coronavirus pandemic and other forces have widened the gap between haves and have nots, emboldening Biden to go big. But it will also be the Democrats’ challenge to demonstrate that government can deliver what its advocates claim. That will be the framework of the political battle that will unfold if and when the president is able to sign these proposals into law.