Biden faces skepticism from many and hostility from a few as he prepares to address the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday, his first address there as president. The global bill of complaint includes his handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan and coronavirus pandemic policies such as alleged vaccine hoarding and the continuation of Trump’s policy to deport most would-be migrants on public health grounds. And Biden’s hopes to link arms with European allies against China were soured by a new, unprecedented breach with ally France in the days leading up to the assembly.