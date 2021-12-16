Five senators — Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Angus King (I-Maine), Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), Jon Tester (Mont.) and Raphael G. Warnock (D-Ga.) — said they had spoken to Biden on Thursday and each said the president’s message was clear: get it done, and quick.
The conversations came a day after Biden said there is “nothing domestically more important than voting rights,” even as the path to passing a bill to protect the right to vote faces significant obstacles in an evenly divided Senate.
But Biden, the senators said, did not set out a firm timeline for doing so, and they did not echo demands from some Democrats and advocacy groups that the bills must pass before senators depart Washington for the holidays. Tester said “it would be great to get a commitment before people leave town … to move forward so we can get these bills,” while Warnock said he would “like to see us having a path to getting this done” before the recess begins, including setting out any necessary rules changes to skirt a GOP filibuster.
The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe conversations that were not publicized, also said that Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) is among the senators the president was planning to talk with about the matter.
The official said Biden will also have an update later on the path forward for the social spending legislation that is pending in the Senate.
Manchin is one of two senators that have emerged as key to any movement on voting rights. The other is Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.). Both have voiced skepticism or opposition to changing Senate procedures in a way that would be needed to push voting rights priorities across the finish line.
With Republicans unified against Democrats plans, the only way to pass legislation is to alter Senate rules requiring a 60-vote threshold. That would mean all 50 Democrats uniting in favor of both a rule change and underlying legislation.
The White House did not have any immediate comment. Spokespeople for Manchin and Sinema did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Asked by The Washington Post Wednesday in Kentucky whether congressional Democrats should put off work on a sweeping social spending bill, which has been slowed by concerns from Manchin, Biden signaled potential openness.
“If we can get the congressional voting rights done, we should do it. If we can’t, we’ve got to keep going. There’s nothing domestically more important than voting rights.”
The president has faced anger from civil rights leaders and others over the lack of legislative action this year.
The Biden administration has taken executive actions to combat GOP attempts to chip away at voting rights.
Multiple senators said they left their conversations with the impression that Biden would become more personally engaged in the battle to pass the voting rights bills in the coming days and weeks. He is speaking Friday at a commencement ceremony at historically Black South Carolina State University, and some said they expected voting rights to be part of his message there.
“I expect him to stay more vocal, more engaged until we get it done,” Padilla said.
Said Warnock, “I was very encouraged by the conversation we had today. I feel like we’re on a path to getting it done.”
Seung Min Kim contributed to this report.