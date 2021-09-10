But Biden is finding that closing the book on the 9/11 era after two decades, as he promised during the 2020 campaign, is fraught with new perils and political uncertainty. The chaotic exit from Afghanistan last month showcased the challenges in the country in a way that Biden argued was the very reason for leaving. But his decision also has triggered warnings — in some cases from the same national security advisers Biden has rebuffed through multiple administrations — that his decisions have erased much of the work done over 20 years and effectively returned Afghanistan to the same place it was before any American involvement.