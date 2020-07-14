It is the latest sign of Biden’s attempt to reflect the liberal energy in his party, as well as a response to calls for more sweeping plans to lift an economy that is expected to feel the impact of the coronavirus pandemic for years.

Biden is also expected to call for some $2 trillion in spending over four years to remake the clean energy economy, according to a report from Bloomberg News, which first reported several other details of the plan. It is unclear exactly how or whether Biden would propose paying for the new spending, and it was also initially unclear how he would propose accomplishing the goal of 100 percent clean electricity by 2035.

A task force made up of allies of Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) recently recommended that Biden embrace plans to dramatically expand solar and wind energy, including the installation of 500 million solar panels and 60,000 wind turbines within five years.

Biden’s campaign declined to comment on Monday night but earlier in the day briefed environmental and energy groups in advance of his Tuesday speech.

Biden is also expected to call for the creation of a “climate conservation corps,” an idea that was promoted during the Democratic primary by Gov. Jay Inslee (D-Wash.) and modeled after the Civilian Conservation Corps established by Franklin Delano Roosevelt during the Great Depression.

Biden has spoken with Inslee, who ran against Biden in the Democratic primary with a campaign focused sharply on climate change, and former Inslee advisers have been working with Biden’s campaign to craft his energy policy.

Biden is also planning to outline environmental justice provisions, including a proposal that some 40 percent of the money he is wants to spend on clean energy spending go to historically disadvantaged communities.

Biden held a fundraiser Monday with about 140 executives where he spoke about his focus on clean energy.

“I don’t have to be Pollyannaish about this: Donald Trump has ignored the warning, refused to prepare,” he said of the climate crisis.

The former vice president also said he would take swift action and set a more urgent timeline than his earlier proposal, which would have sought to eliminate carbon emissions from power plans by 2050.

That 2050 deadline, he said, “is a million years from now in most people. My plan is focused on taking action — now. God willing I win and even if I serve eight years, I want to make sure we put down such a marker that it’s impossible for the next president to turn it around.”

The first question at the fundraiser was from Steve Lockard of TPI Composites, who said he is a Republican supporting Biden because of the Trump administration’s lack of action on climate change. His asked how Biden would make climate a priority, given all the other crises the country is facing.

“The irony of all ironies is it makes it all easier in a bizarre way,” Biden said, by paving the way for social change and creating the need for an economic jolt.

“We’re facing a historic set of crises — a pandemic, an economic crisis, and systemic racism,” Biden said, adding of the climate crisis, “the most sweeping crisis of all touches each one.”

Climate change, Biden said, “is the existential threat to humanity, and it is real. It is real. And it is urgent, and the public is becoming aware of it. And it may be the very answer to get us out of this economic situation we’re in.”

