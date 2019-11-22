Biden’s new endorsers include South Bend Council officer Oliver Davis Jr. and two state representatives from metro Indianapolis.
Davis said in a statement that the 77-year-old former vice president is “an experienced leader who has been through the diverse storms of life.”
Davis ran to succeed Buttigieg as mayor but finished fifth in a Democratic primary. Buttigieg’s chief of staff, James Mueller, ultimately won the seat and will take office in January.
