In addition to addressing the graduates, Biden received an honorary degree and handed Clyburn his college diploma, 60 years after the South Carolina Democrat completed his studies.
Clyburn had completed all his credits in December 1961 and was set to graduate, but the school at the time allowed only one commencement ceremony a year — usually in the spring — so Clyburn received his diploma in the mail instead of marching alongside his classmates
The visit to Orangeburg marks Biden’s first trip back to South Carolina since Clyburn helped him win the 2020 Democratic primary there, widely cited as the turning point for Biden’s presidential bid.
At the time, Biden was struggling politically. Three days before the South Carolina primary, Clyburn announced his ringing endorsement of Biden, who wound up winning that race. He got nearly two-thirds of the Black vote.
On Friday, Clyburn told the South Carolina State graduates that his late wife, Emily, had told him before her death in September 2019 that she believed Biden would have the best chance of beating then-President Donald Trump.
“Not long before she passed away a little over two years ago, she said to me, ‘If we want to succeed in this upcoming election, we had better nominate Joe Biden,’” Clyburn said. “She passed away before the South Carolina primary. But what she said to me that night stayed on my mind. … I followed her directions, just as I had for the 58 years that we were married.”
Biden told the graduates that Clyburn’s story was “absolutely accurate” and added, “I learned a long time ago that if you wanted to get anything done with Jim, you went to his wife.”
Clyburn said Thursday that the school’s president had originally invited him to deliver the commencement speech. Clyburn in turn invited Biden, his longtime friend and close political ally, and told him he would be an honor to receive his diploma from the president.
“Jim, I’m honored you asked me to be here as you receive your diploma you earned 60 years ago but never got a chance to receive in-person,” Biden said at Friday’s ceremony.
In his wide-ranging speech, Biden highlighted the importance of historically Black colleges and universities; encouraged the graduates to never give up; and touched on elements of his policy agenda, including police reform and infrastructure.
But it was on the subject of voting rights and the state of American democracy that Biden grew most passionate.
“Each and every time it gets to be brought up, that other team blocks the ability to even start to discuss it,” Biden said. “That other team — what used to be called the Republican Party. But this battle is not over. We must pass the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act. We’re going to keep up the fight until we get it done. And you’re going to keep up the fight. And we need your help, badly.”
Several Republican-led states, seizing on former president Donald Trump’s false claims of widespread voter fraud, have rushed to impose new restrictions on voting, steps that would create obstacles for minorities.
Biden also denounced the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob as well as Trump’s previous statements in defense of those who marched in the deadly 2016 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville.
“We continue to confront the oldest and darkest forces in this nation: hate and racism,” Biden said.
He told the young graduates that “we have to shine as bright a light as we can on it” and that “you’re going to have to be the light.”
“We have to respond to it,” Biden said. “It’s not who we are. It’s a minority, but if the majority doesn’t speak up, it has a profound impact. That’s what we’ve seen in the last few years.”
Clyburn has become one of the Biden administration’s biggest boosters, advocating for the president’s agenda in Congress and in cable news interviews.
In a video call with reporters Wednesday, Clyburn said he did not think Biden received enough credit for his relationship with South Carolinians, which was formed long before he ran for president. Biden was responsible, for example, in pushing for federal assistance to deepen Charleston Harbor, Clyburn said.
“I think that few people realize how emotionally attached to South Carolina that Joe Biden is,” Clyburn said. “People give me credit for his resounding victory here in South Carolina, but he deserved it … And I said to him way back before the election that I didn’t want him to forget South Carolina, and he’s demonstrating with this visit that he’s not going to forget South Carolina.”