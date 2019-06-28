Democratic presidential candidate former vice president Joe Biden greets supporter after the Democratic primary debate hosted by NBC News at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Art, Thursday, June 27, 2019, in Miami. (Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press)

CHICAGO — Former Vice President Joe Biden is addressing Rev. Jesse Jackson’s Rainbow PUSH Coalition, a day after a dramatic confrontation over his civil rights record on the Democratic presidential debate stage.

California Sen. Kamala Harris blasted Biden on Thursday for recently defending having worked with segregationists in the Senate and for opposing mandatory busing of students to desegregated public schools decades ago.

The moment became a sensation for Harris and left Biden saying his record had been mischaracterized. But it made him look unsure of himself for long stretches.

Friday’s address in Chicago may help Biden shore up his support with African Americans, a key demographic that helped him build an early lead in Democratic primary polls.

