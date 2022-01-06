Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), who also sits on the Jan. 6 committee, said fellow Democrats should avoid amplifying Trump’s statements, but that the country cannot afford to fully ignore his words and actions. “If we look back years from now, having lost our democracy, people will wonder: How could we have missed such obvious signs?” he said. “How could we have missed him once again endorsing foreign leaders who are tearing down their democracies? And so as we‘ve seen so often in the past, when people tell you they’re going to do terrible things, you need to take them seriously, because particularly this former president is quite determined to do exactly that.”