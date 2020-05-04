Biden is the presumptive presidential nominee of the Democratic Party. He is expected to officially secure that title at the Democratic National Convention this summer.
Field organizers are entry-level workers who are typically dispatched to states to help persuade and turn out voters, and the joint statement says the agreement only applies to them.
The Biden campaign had previously said that its organizers had unionized, and in November the campaign recognized Local 238 as their bargaining agent. The contract approval marks another major step in the process.
The move toward embracing unions for their employees highlights the growing pressure for Democratic campaigns to practice the ideals often voiced by candidates such as Biden regarding worker rights and benefits.
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) etched his place in history last March when campaign employees below the rank of deputy director gained union representation, making it the first unionized presidential campaign in a major party. Employees for Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) also reached a collective bargaining agreement with her campaign.
Although a unionized workforce can win a campaign plaudits from supporters and loyalty from organized labor, it can also lead to standoffs between workers and management that, if made public, can expose internal tensions.
The Washington Post reported on one such clash inside the Sanders campaign last summer, as field hires demanded an annual salary they said would be equivalent to the $15-an-hour wage that Sanders advocated as the federal minimum.
Monday’s joint statement said the agreement, which took effect May 1, will “guarantee an hourly wage above $15.00 and overtime wages for all hours above 40 hours each week.” Field organizers will also receive “a 100% employer contribution for employee medical and vision coverage,” the statement said.