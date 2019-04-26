The hosts of ABC’s “The View” gave former vice president Joe Biden several opportunities Friday to personally apologize for his role in how Anita Hill was treated during the 1991 Clarence Thomas Supreme Court confirmation hearing, but he never said, “I’m sorry” for how he treated her.

Instead, Biden, who chaired the all-male Senate Judiciary Committee when Hill testified about her allegations of sexual harassment by Thomas, apologized, as he has before, for not conducting the hearing in a way that wouldn’t have subjected her to character assassinations.

“I’m sorry for the way she got treated,” Biden said. “There were a lot of mistakes made across the board, and for those I apologize. I believed Dr. Hill from the beginning, and I said it, I said it.”

Friday’s appearance on the show was Biden’s first interview since declaring himself a candidate in the 2020 presidential race, and it demonstrated the level of questioning he can expect as his campaign goes forward.

Biden called Hill a few weeks ago to apologize, but it was a conversation that Hill later told the New York Times was not satisfying. Asked why it took him 28 years to make that call, he said he didn’t want to invade her space and that he had, over the years, publicly apologized to her for what she endured.

Pressed again by the “View” hosts on whether he would personally apologize, he just said he did not treat her badly during the hearing, but that he couldn’t figure out how to stop others on the panel from asking “inflammatory questions.”



Then-Sen. Joe Biden (D-Del.) speaks to members of the last panel scheduled to testify before the committee early on Capitol Hill in Washington, Oct. 14, 1991, during nomination hearings of Clarence Thomas to the Supreme Court. From left are; Anna Jenkins (looking down), Nancy Altman, Pamela Talkin, Patricia Johnson, and Linda Jackson. (Marcy Nightswander/AP)

A similar dynamic played out on the show during a conversation regarding Biden’s penchant for getting overly physical with people, mostly women, during interactions. He has apologized for making women feel uncomfortable, but the show’s hosts wanted to know if he was sorry.

“I have to be, and everybody has to be, much more aware of the private space of men and women,” he said. “I am much more cognizant of that.”

When he didn’t offer a direct apology to the women who have said he made them feel uncomfortable, host Joy Behar pressed, ““Nancy Pelosi wants you to say, ‘I’m sorry I invaded your space.’ ”

“I’m sorry I invaded your space,” he repeated.