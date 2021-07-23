Biden was expected to point to his management of the pandemic and highlight the economic recovery during the first six months of his term, providing a window into his party’s messaging as it tries to maintain narrow margins next fall in both houses of Congress. He planned to use his campaign appearance to highlight the popularity of his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill and call for action on his infrastructure plan, much as he has done in official visits to congressional districts expected to see close races next year.