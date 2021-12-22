Earlier this year, tangled supply chains seemed likely to persist through the end of the year. In response, the White House formed a task force drawing on multiple Cabinet agencies, with Biden administration officials working to ease bottlenecks at a vital U.S. port complex in Southern California and calling for round-the-clock dock work as part of efforts to clear clogged freight channels. The mountains of freight marooned on wharves eventually started to shrink.
In his remarks Wednesday, Biden also pointed to positive news on employment figures and gas prices — even as inflation remains a persistent problem.
“Today, America is the only leading economy in the world where household incomes and the economy as a whole are stronger than they were before the pandemic, even accounting for price increases,” he said.
Despite the positive news, public opinion polling shows that many Americans lack confidence in the country’s economic recovery. A Gallup survey released Wednesday morning shows that Americans’ economic confidence has now dropped to where it was in April 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic spurred lockdowns across the country.
