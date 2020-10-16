Biden’s comments were not always clear, but he suggested his views on reforming the Supreme Court would depend on whether Senate Republicans follow through on their plans to rapidly confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the court.

ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, hosting a town hall meeting Thursday night, asked Biden: “If the Senate votes on Coney Barrett’s nomination before the election, you are open to expanding the court?”

“I’m open to considering what happens from that point on,” Biden replied.

“Don’t voters have a right to know where you stand?” Stephanopoulos soon followed up.

“They do have a right to know where I stand, and they’ll have a right to know where I stand before they vote,” Biden said.

Asked if he would come out with a “clear position” before Election Day, he added: “Yes. Depending on how they handle this.”

By “how they handle this,” Biden clarified that he was talking about the Barrett nomination before the Senate. Biden and his fellow Democrats have sharply criticized Republicans for moving ahead with the nomination so close to an election, arguing that they should wait and let the next president decide whom to nominate.

“It depends on how much they rush this,” said Biden.

Biden also mentioned “other alternatives” for transforming the court, a few moments after referring to ideas proposed by former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg and others “to determine whether or not you can change the way in which the court lifetime appointment takes place — consistent, arguably, with the Constitution.”

Buttigieg, who ran against Biden in the Democratic primary, proposed a 15-member Supreme Court in which five members would be appointed by Democrats, five by Republicans and the other five by unanimous agreement of the first 10.

Another idea at least worthy of consideration, Buttigieg said during a debate last year, would be term limits for justices rather than lifetime appointments.

Before being pressed to go further, Biden had reiterated his wariness of the idea of adding justices to the court, suggesting that could lead to repeated expansions each time power switched between the parties.

“I have not been a fan of court-packing because I think it just generates what will happen every — whoever wins, it just keeps moving in a way that is inconsistent with what is going to be manageable,” Biden said, reiterating the position he voiced in the Democratic primary.

“So you’re still not a fan?” Stephanopoulos asked him.

“Well, I’m not a fan,” Biden said.

Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee have set up an Oct. 22 vote on Barrett’s nomination, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has said he will begin full Senate consideration of her confirmation the following day.

McConnell has not identified a specific day for a final floor vote in the Senate, where Republicans hold a 53-47 majority, but his schedule suggests that it could come on Oct. 27 — a week before Election Day.

The Republican determination to push through Barrett’s confirmation on an expedited timetable, with voters in many states already casting their ballots, has infuriated liberals. It follows McConnell’s decision to block an Obama Supreme Court nominee in March 2016 — eight months before that year’s election — on the grounds that it was too close to the election.

The Republicans’ maneuvering, which is likely to lead to a 6-3 conservative majority on the court, has prompted many liberals to argue that Democrats should respond by expanding the Supreme Court and naming liberal justices to the additional slots.

Biden, who is in many ways a traditionalist, has long resisted this idea, but in recent weeks he has declined to disclose his position, saying it would be a distraction from the GOP’s tactics.

Biden’s campaign declined to elaborate on his remarks Thursday or to say whether Biden had always intended to provide more clarity before Election Day.

Republicans contend that Biden is caught between a Democratic base that wants a court expansion and centrists wary of such sweeping ideas. GOP leaders have been eager to force his hand in stating a position, and the Republican National Committee on Thursday quickly circulated video of Biden’s remarks on social media.

Biden has said that he has refused to directly answer questions on expanding the Supreme Court because it would give President Trump what he wants and take the focus away from the issues in the current nomination fight. He reiterated that argument on Thursday.

Biden’s stated reason for opposing Barrett’s nomination is that the election has already started and voters around the country are casting ballots. He and other Democrats also warn that once Barrett joins the court, the conservative majority could overturn the Affordable Care Act and deprive millions of Americans of health insurance.