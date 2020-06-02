The event — and a virtual discussion with mayors struggling to manage the protests — showcased Biden’s effort to demonstrate leadership on the crisis and create a contrast with President Trump, whose uneven response drew condemnation Monday from within his own party.

In coming weeks, Biden said, he will make “very serious national speeches about where I think we have to go, what we have to do.” He also said he plans to release a new economic proposal next week focused heavily on housing, education and access to capital.

Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.), who was among those meeting with Biden, said she appreciated his “showing up,” taking issue with those who may feel Biden’s response has been insufficient. “For those who are out there complaining, we’ve got a president that ain’t even showing up, that doesn’t even care,” she said. “Come on.”

Biden himself tweeted “Leaders listen” after the event, along with a photo of himself seated in a folding chair at the church as a woman addressed him.

Trump’s day included a conference call with governors during which he called them “weak” and urged them to “dominate” those who’ve come out to protest police brutality and racism in the country.

Trump on Monday criticized the demonstrators for violent actions. “These are acts of domestic terror,” he said, calling them a “crime against God” and threatening to deploy the military. Trump has also issued a series of hard-hitting tweets referring to people in the streets as “thugs” and threatening them with “vicious dogs” if they breach the White House fence.

Some Trump supporters have urged him to deliver a formal address on the crisis, but he has so far demurred. Biden also has yet to make a major speech on the events, though he has now promised he will, and he met with protesters on Sunday.

At a news conference Monday, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican, criticized Trump’s response, saying, “He is simply nowhere to be found.”

During Biden’s visit with activists at the Bethel AME Church in Wilmington, Del., he largely listened to the activists at his first formal in-person campaign event since the coronavirus caused his operation and much of the country to shut down in March.

Biden has left the area around his immediate home only a handful of times since then, laying a wreath on his son’s grave on Memorial Day and touring some of the protests in Wilmington on Sunday.

At the church, the Rev. Shanika Perry, Bethel’s youth pastor, pressed Biden on the 1994 crime bill he championed, which many African American leaders blame for the mass incarceration of young black men in the ensuing years.

Biden has since disavowed portions of the bill, but Perry said it continues to hurt Biden’s cause among young African Americans. “It’s been difficult to serve as a surrogate to them, because they have great issues with the participation in that,” Perry said. “And so they want to know how do you plan to undo the impact of the mass incarceration and the things that have resulted from that particular crime bill.”

Saying that “representation matters,” Perry also offered Biden advice for picking a running mate: “Let me go on record and say, we want a black woman.”

Biden has promised to select a woman as his running mate, and a growing number of civil right leaders are pressing him to pick an African Americanb or Latina, given the way the pandemic and the recent killings of black men have laid starkly bare the issues faced by communities of color.

Others at the church suggested that former president Barack Obama, and Biden when he served as Obama’s vice president, could have done more to help those communities.

“Over the eight years you were vice president there were lots of successes, but the African American community did not experience the same economic opportunity and upward mobility that they did in the 90s,” said state Sen. Darius Brown (D-Del.).

“The people in this room, we love you,” Brown added. “But we’re here not only to love you but to push you, because if we can publicly support every other Democratic base, then we should publicly support the African American Democratic base.”

Brown also brought up the idea of paying reparations to black Americans, an issue that was debated heavily during the Democratic primary. Biden has said he would study the idea.

“It shouldn’t be a study of reparations. It should be funding reparations,” Brown said as Biden listened, occasionally taking notes.

Biden said the multiple crises wracking the nation provide a painful window into long-standing inequalities, echoing a message sent by many civil rights leaders.

“The Band-Aid has been ripped off by this pandemic and this president,” Biden said. “Nobody can pretend any longer what this is all about. Nobody can pretend who has been carrying us on their back. It’s been minorities. It’s been blacks. It’s been Hispanics.”

As the meeting wound down, Biden asked for a moment of prayer. Afterward, he posed for group photos, at one point taking a knee in front of the group.

Even as Biden took a small step toward in-personal campaigning, signs persisted of covid-19’s impact. No microphones were used in the church, to avoid spreading the virus. Biden wore a medical mask, and others in the church used face coverings and sat far from one another.

Later, during the virtual round table with mayors from Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles and St. Louis, Biden pressed the city leaders for ideas on changing police practices.

“There is systemic racism, white supremacy — it’s real. You see it,” Biden said. “I think we all see it, but if you’re African American, you see it more clearly, in almost every aspect of your life.”