France has already introduced digital taxes targeting big Internet companies, leading to opposition from the United States to what was seen as a measure unfairly targeting American companies such as Google and Amazon. Biden has suggested an approach that would not single out tech companies. He has proposed letting countries tax a local share of earnings from a list of 100 of the globe’s biggest and most profitable companies, whatever their business model. One goal of an international agreement would be getting France and other countries that have followed its lead to withdraw the unilateral digital tax in favor of a unified global approach.