Biden told the graduates that only once in every few generations does a class enter history at point “where it actually has a chance to change the trajectory of the country,” as he said theirs will.
“You’re going to see more change in the next 10 years than you saw and we saw in the last 50 years,” Biden said. “It’s going to be up to you to translate that unprecedented change into a greater measure of happiness and prosperity for not only you and our nation, but for the world around you. ”
Biden delivered remarks last month at the Coast Guard Academy’s graduation, but has no other commencement remarks scheduled this year.