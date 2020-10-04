Biden’s campaign has said that he is regularly tested for the coronavirus, but his operation had not been providing details about the frequency of his tests or what type was used.Campaign officials had said they would only release results if Biden tested positive.

AD

The campaign reversed that Saturday evening and announced that it will release the results of every coronavirus test. Biden told reporters Saturday that he planned to take a test on Sunday morning. He is set to travel to Florida on Monday for an NBC town hall.

AD

Speaking to CNN Sunday morning, senior campaign adviser Symone Sanders declined to say why Biden isn’t being tested daily. “We are being tested regularly,” Sanders said.

The former vice president took two coronavirus tests on Friday morning after news that Trump had a positive test for the virus, and then he traveled to Michigan for a scheduled campaign trip.

Biden stood about 13 feet from Trump during the debate, and neither of them wore a mask for the exchange. Biden’s team has said that, after consulting with physicians, it does not believe that Biden was in close contact with Trump, which would prompt self-quarantine.

AD

“There certainly will be people who wonder if this was close contact or not,” a medical expert advising the Biden campaign, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to speak frankly, told The Washington Post on Saturday. “Recognizing that no rules are right 100 percent of the time, and not everyone will always agree, in this case the vice president was really following the best of the public health guidance.”

AD

Speaking to WOOD-TV in Michigan on Friday, Biden said his last test had been “three days earlier.”

“We did [one] this morning,” he said Friday to the TV station. “I did to be sure, because I had just taken a test three days earlier or whatever it was and I tested positive — tested negative — in this test I took.”