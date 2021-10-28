The people spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the plans on the record. The White House declined to comment.
Biden will address House Democrats Thursday morning before delivering remarks from the White House about the plan. The announcement comes ahead of his planned trip to Rome later in the day to begin a pair of international summits.
“The President will speak to the House Democratic Caucus this morning to provide an update about the Build Back Better agenda and the bipartisan infrastructure deal,” the White House said in a brief statement Thursday morning. “Before departing for his foreign trip, he will return to the White House and speak to the American people about the path forward for his economic agenda and the next steps to getting it done.”
Build Back Better is Biden’s name for his wide-ranging plan that covers an array of education, health care, climate and other priorities. A breakthrough in the talks could clear the way for passage of a companion infrastructure measure.
The specifics of what the president would announce Thursday were not immediately clear, nor was it clear whether he would be prepared to announce the support of key Democratic holdouts. But Biden recently told congressional Democrats that he thought he could secure a deal for a spending plan between $1.75 trillion and $1.9 trillion.
Biden and congressional leaders for weeks have said they are working on a revised package to bring the top-line spending total down from the initial $3.5 trillion package they proposed earlier this year. The point of the negotiations has been to win the votes of key Democratic centrists concerned about runaway spending, without alienating liberals whose support is also crucial.
The centrists have also voiced concerns about imposing new taxes that would be used to pay for the plan. Democrats were still trying Wednesday to hash out a tax structure that could be approved by their narrow majorities. Republicans have united against the Democratic plan, and no GOP lawmakers are expected to vote for it.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced Wednesday that the House Rules Committee would hold a key procedural hearing on Thursday, a move that would allow lawmakers to eventually bring the measure to the chamber floor.
A breakthrough in the talks could clear the way for passage of a companion measure to invest in the nation’s roads, bridges and other public works. That bipartisan infrastructure bill has already passed the Senate and is awaiting a vote in the House.
But liberal House members have vowed not to sign off until they have a satisfactory agreement on the social spending plan. It was not immediately clear whether Biden’s forthcoming announcement would clinch enough liberal support to pave the way for quick passage of the infrastructure plan.
“We have to have the full legislative text and the vote,” Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), the leader of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said earlier this week, adding that “dozens” of her members would vote against infrastructure if the House tries to move the two proposals independently. “What I want is the two bills moving together at the same time.”
Biden’s scheduled meeting with House Democrats on Thursday marks his second such appearance in recent weeks, a heightened level of outreach that reflects the persistent schisms that stalled his broader, roughly $3 trillion economic agenda for months.
The biggest challenge for the White House has been the opposition of centrist Sens. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) to elements of the initial spending plan.
The final package is expected to invest new sums toward a wide array of Democratic priorities, including combating global warming, offering new child tax benefits and approving new, free prekindergarten, with some of the spending financed through new taxes targeting the ultrawealthy. But many components have been scaled back dramatically or set to expire in a specific number of years, while others could be removed entirely — including Democrats’ long-sought plans to provide paid family and medical leave to millions of Americans.
The trade-offs have generated animosity among Democrats on Capitol Hill in recent days. On Wednesday, some in the party blasted the possible exclusion of paid leave, a major 2020 campaign priority for Democrats, although Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) said she and others had not yet given up the fight to win over Manchin, who has opposed the new federal investment.
The feuds reinforced the tough political climate facing Biden in his talks with lawmakers ahead of his imminent foreign tour. The president is set to depart Thursday, arrive in Rome for a meeting of the Group of 20 world leaders this weekend, and then attend the largest global climate summit in a half century. He hopes to promote new spending initiatives in the series of engagements, particularly measures that aim to protect the environment.