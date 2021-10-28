Biden is also expected to make public remarks touting the plan as a generational boon to Americans.
Taken together, the moves reflect a decision by Biden to assume ownership of the sweeping safety-net proposal in a new way. He is investing enormous political capital in his new proposal — which follows days of intensive, secretive meetings with key lawmakers — and is essentially warning any wary Democrats that they risk damaging him and the party if they do not get on board.
The new signature initiative would expand Medicare benefits, promote cleaner energy, offer free prekindergarten and other educational opportunities and invest heavily in social safety net programs, including tax credits and other aid that chiefly benefit low-income families. It would mark the most far-reaching social package in years.
The administration has proposed funding the efforts through a slew of proposals, including a new surtax targeting ultrawealthy Americans.
Many of the components in the retooled, sweeping blueprint originate in the proposals Biden put forward in the spring. The ideas correspond with promises the president and other party candidates made in the course of the 2020 election, when Biden ran on a refrain to “build back better.”
But the policy framework that White House aides unfurled Thursday is a significant departure from the roughly $3.5 trillion that the president and many top party lawmakers initially sought. Downsizing that plan forced the president to jettison some of his own priorities, including a fuller expansion of Medicare and a plan to provide paid family leave to millions of Americans.
Many of the cuts reflected deep ideological divides among party liberals, who sought to spend aggressively, and moderates, who repeatedly in the debate have tried to dial back Democrats’ spending. While the shrinking size, from $3.5 trillion to $1.75 trillion, allows moderates to claim they significantly pared back the package, it also is certain to leave many liberals disappointed that they could not accomplish more.
Left-leaning lawmakers led by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who drafted the original policy framework, initially hoped to leverage their rare — if razor-thin — majorities in the House and Senate to reshape broad swaths of the U.S. economy. In the earliest days of the debate, they had even envisioned a $6 trillion package that they likened to the Great Society and New Deal programs of generations past.
But the party’s liberal bloc ultimately had no choice but to scale back some of its ambitions to assuage two moderate holdouts, Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.), whose votes were crucial in a Senate divided 50-50 between the parties, with no Republicans expected to support the package.
The duo demanded steep spending cuts and other policy changes in exchange for their votes in the Senate, where Democrats cannot afford a single defection and Vice President Harris would break any tie. It remains unclear if Manchin and Sinema support the new framework, but the White House believes all Democrats will unite behind the plan, according to senior administration officials, who briefed reporters on the condition of anonymity earlier Thursday.
The resulting framework includes prekindergarten programs that White House aides described as part of the largest one-time education investment since the creation of public high school. The $1.75 trillion plan also includes new aid to help families afford child care and extends tax credits that millions of parents currently are receiving in the form of monthly checks.
In the health-care arena, the White House plan expands Medicare to cover new hearing benefits. The plan would lengthen the life of tax credits that have helped roughly 9 million Americans afford health insurance purchased on the Affordable Care Act exchanges. And it would provide new tax credits to help roughly 4 million low-income people afford health insurance in a dozen states that have not expanded Medicaid under the ACA.
The White House has endorsed roughly $555 billion to address climate change, including a series of tax changes that officials said would help the country reach Biden’s goal to halve carbon emissions by 2030. That part of the package is especially critical to the president as he takes part in a major global climate summit next week.
The new plan also sets aside roughly $100 billion for immigration, including to help cut the current case backlog.
In unveiling the details of its new spending plans, White House officials took great care to stress that the entire $1.75 trillion is financed in full. They aim to pay for the package through a variety of new tax policies, including newly proposed rules that require companies to pay a minimum 15 percent tax — seeking to address the fact some profitable, multinational corporations use creative accounting to lower their tax burdens to zero.
The idea is a significant departure from the rate increases Biden initially sought as part of a campaign pledge to unwind the tax cuts enacted under President Donald Trump in 2017. The White House also backed off a plan to apply a new billionaires’ income tax to roughly 700 Americans, including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk. (Bezos owns The Washington Post.)
Instead, they proposed a special 5 percent rate for Americans with income above $10 million and an additional 3 percent surtax for those above $25 million.
A long slog still awaits lawmakers to turn their deal into a bill, then shepherd it through Congress, a fraught process where the Democrats’ slim majorities still leave little room for political error. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has just a three-vote margin, and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) possesses only a tiebreaking advantage, meaning Democrats must stay together if they hope to deliver a package that Biden in recent days has described as transformational.
For now, though, the agreement opens the door for Democrats to adopt a second, roughly $1.2 trillion package to improve the nation’s roads, bridges, pipes, ports and Internet connections within a matter of days. The infrastructure proposal, which passed the Senate on a bipartisan basis earlier this year, has been held up in the House as liberal lawmakers scrambled to secure their other spending priorities.
But liberal House members have vowed not to sign off until they have a satisfactory agreement on the social spending plan. It was not immediately clear whether Biden’s forthcoming announcement would clinch enough liberal support to pave the way for quick passage of the infrastructure plan.
“We have to have the full legislative text and the vote,” Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), the leader of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said earlier this week, adding that “dozens” of her members would vote against infrastructure if the House tries to move the two proposals independently. “What I want is the two bills moving together at the same time.”
Biden’s scheduled meeting with House Democrats on Thursday marks his second such appearance in recent weeks, a heightened level of outreach that reflects the persistent schisms that stalled his broader, roughly $3 trillion economic agenda for months.
The trade-offs have generated animosity among Democrats on Capitol Hill in recent days. On Wednesday, some in the party blasted the possible exclusion of paid leave, a major 2020 campaign priority for Democrats, although Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) said she and others had not yet given up the fight to win over Manchin, who has opposed the new federal investment.
The feuds reinforced the tough political climate facing Biden in his talks with lawmakers ahead of his imminent foreign tour. The president is set to depart Thursday, arrive in Rome for a meeting of the Group of 20 world leaders this weekend, and then attend the largest global climate summit in a half century. He hopes to promote new spending initiatives in the series of engagements, particularly measures that aim to protect the environment.