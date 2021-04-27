White House chief medical adviser Anthony S. Fauci suggested this weekend that revised guidance from the public health agency on outdoor masking was coming imminently.
“What I believe you’re going to be hearing, what the country is going to be hearing soon, is updated guidelines from the CDC,” Fauci said Sunday on ABC News. “The CDC is a science-based organization. They don’t want to make any guidelines unless they look at the data and the data backs it up.”
The White House declined to comment.
Biden’s latest comments on the response to the coronavirus pandemic come as he is approaching the end of his first 100 days in office, a window of time when he set several goals in the fight against the virus.
Biden initially set a goal of administering 100 million doses of vaccines in the first 100 days of his presidency, but he revised that to 200 million doses, an effort that his administration has achieved. He is also expected to meet his pledge that the majority of K-8 schools reopen five days a week for in-person classes.