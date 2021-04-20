At the same time, most Americans who haven’t been immunized say they’re unlikely to get the shots, a recent poll showed. Meanwhile, a pause in the use of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine has complicated efforts to swiftly administer shots.
The president will deliver the address just days after everyone 16 and older became eligible for vaccination, a dynamic Biden promoted this week in a video.
“We have enough of it, you need to be protected, and you need in turn to protect your neighbors and your family. So please, get the vaccine,” Biden says in the video.
The president has made fighting the coronavirus pandemic the dominant focus of the early part of his presidency. He campaigned aggressively on the issue and signed a $1.9 trillion covid-19 relief bill into law this year.
At least 133 million people have received one or both doses of the vaccine in the United States, according to Washington Post data. More than 86 million people are fully vaccinated, the data show.