Biden’s campaign said it will also compete in other states like Iowa and Ohio that Hillary Clinton lost by large margins in 2016.

The campaign’s optimism — and its public announcement of targets that some in the Democratic Party feel are overly ambitious — is driven by what they see as weaknesses for Trump that have only been magnified by his uneven response to the virus and accompanying economic crisis.

Biden, at this point, is also making a point of not engaging with Trump on every attack that he makes, assuming that in the midst of a massive national emergency voters are less interested in a back-and-forth between candidates and more in getting help in this moment.

“We have a job in terms of meeting these attacks but not letting them overwhelm the campaign,” Biden senior adviser Mike Donilon said. He said the campaign will meet Trump’s thrusts in “a way that takes them back to where they are.”

Donilon called that “a fundamental factor in this election.”

“Where’s the public? What do they think is at stake? What are they living through? And how is any of what Trump is talking about addressing that?” he asked.

On the call, Biden’s senior staff described the “Biden coalition,” which they say is powering his small leads in national polling. The first group includes young voters, African Americans and Hispanics; another group is suburban and college educated women; and the final one is “disaffected voters,” whom they describe as non-college educated whites, blue-collar workers, black and Latino men, and those who voted for Barack Obama in 2008 or 2012 and then switched to Trump in 2016.

“Many of these groups have grown less supportive of Democrats since 2012,” Dillon said. “But these voters can be won back by the vice president.”

The quick wrap-up of the primaries has left Biden with a greater opportunity to unify the party, Biden’s staff said, but it comes at a time when the candidate has been forced off the campaign trail, limited to talking via phone and video from his Delaware home.

President Trump has started to move around the country with coronoavirus-related appearances that have taken on characteristics of campaign rallies. The appearances have been focused on key electoral states; he traveled to Pennsylvania on Thursday and earlier was in Arizona.

His campaign also has far more money, volunteers and communications networks on hand than Biden does.

It’s not clear when — or whether — Biden will return to traveling around the country and much of the Biden team’s presentation focused on work the campaign is doing to prepare for an extended period of virtual campaigning.

Using a slide entitled “A campaign built to scale while operating in a new normal,” Dillon explained that their operation will have 600 organizers responsible for battleground states hired by June and they plan to double the size of their digital team.

When asked directly when Biden might leave his home in Wilmington, Del., Dillon cited the state’s stay-at-home order and insisted that Biden’s retail politics skills translate well via screens.

