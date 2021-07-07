The visit comes after Jordanian authorities in April broke up an alleged plot by the half brother of King Abdullah II to try to take a throne he was once in line to inherit. Prince Hamzah has been silenced, and his purported co-conspirators are on trial behind closed doors in a rare moment of turmoil for one of the strongest Western allies in the region.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki says the visit “will be an opportunity to discuss the many challenges facing the Middle East and showcase Jordan’s leadership role in promoting peace and stability in the region.”