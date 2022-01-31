Biden administration officials heaped praise on Qatar for assisting the U.S. military evacuation of thousands of U.S. citizens and Afghans during the chaotic ending to the American war with the Taliban. Qatar continues to operate passenger flights for fleeing Afghans and U.S. and has served as a way station for the U.S. as it processes visas for thousands of people fleeing Taliban control. Qatar’s ambassador in Kabul even personally escorted convoys of evacuees to the airport to help ensure their safe passage.