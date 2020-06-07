Funeral services Monday will follow a six-hour viewing for Floyd, who was raised in Houston. Burial is set for Tuesday in the Houston suburb of Pearland.
Floyd died after a police officer in Minnesota pressed a knee into his neck for several minutes, even after Floyd stopped moving and was pleading for air. His death has sparked days of protest around the U.S. and led to a national discussion of police treatment of African Americans and institutional racism.
