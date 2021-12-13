In a “fact sheet” released ahead of the signing, the White House detailed numerous examples of interactions with government “customers” that can be improved through more online access and streamlined application processes.
“Whether searching for vaccine safety information, claiming retirement benefits, receiving health insurance, passing through a security checkpoint, or checking the status of a farm loan application, Americans expect Government services to be responsive to their needs,” the fact sheet said. “But too often, people have to navigate a tangled web of Government websites, offices, and phone numbers to access the services they depend on.”
The executive order identifies 36 “customer experiences” across 17 federal agencies that can be improved.
Many of the promised improvements involve new online tools for better access and management of retirement benefits, Medicare services, disaster aid, student loans, business loans, farm loans and other services.
Biden is also pledging to overhaul USA.gov, which the White House describes as a “digital Federal front door” to access government services.
The planned signing of the executive order comes as Biden’s job approval number continue to sag and many Americans question his stewardship of the economy.
Biden plans to sign the order from the Oval Office flanked by about a dozen leads of departments and agencies that provide the services he pledges to improve.