The funding, which comes from the American Rescue Plan, comprises $1 billion to expand genomic sequencing; $400 million to support innovation, including establishing six Centers of Excellence in Genomic Epidemiology; and $300 million to build and support a National Bioinformatics Infrastructure.
The funding will be distributed to states in two batches, the first to be sent in early May. The second round of funding will be invested over the next several years.
“At this critical juncture in the pandemic, these new resources will help ensure states and the CDC have the support they need to fight back against dangerous variants and slow the spread of the virus,” White House coronavirus testing coordinator Carole Johnson said in a statement.