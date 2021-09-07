“I'm hoping to be able to see the things we are going to be able to fix permanently with the bill that we have in for infrastructure,” Biden said Tuesday morning as he left the White House.
He will first meet with emergency response officials and visit a neighborhood in Manville, N.J., a small borough bordered by two rivers that has often been prone to flooding after major storms. The president then will travel to Queens in New York and discuss his administration’s Ida response.
The Biden administration has issued multiple disaster declarations in Ida’s aftermath, but is facing pressure from some lawmakers representing devastated areas for additional federal relief. A half-dozen House Republicans representing Louisiana, as well as the state’s two GOP senators, wrote to the White House last week, asking for emergency supplemental aid.
Though a disaster relief fund maintained by the Federal Emergency Management Agency has sufficient funding for now, lawmakers will “definitely” need to address longer-term recovery aid in response to Ida in the coming weeks, according to one official familiar with the figures.
That will probably be handled in must-pass legislation to fund the federal government due by the end of this month, said the official, who requested anonymity to discuss funding matters that are in flux.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Air Force One Tuesday that the administration will “see what is needed” in terms of additional disaster relief.
The storm, which came ashore as a Category 4 hurricane, killed dozens across the Gulf Coast and in the Northeast, including more than 40 in New Jersey and New York.