In a briefing at an emergency center in Somerset County, N.J., Biden warned that no area of the country was immune from the destructive impact of climate change.
“We’re now living in real time what the country is going to look like,” Biden said during the roundtable, flanked by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D), FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell and various state officials. “We can’t turn it back very much, but we can prevent it from getting worse.”
The president added: “We’ve got to make sure that we don’t leave any community behind.”
After the roundtable in northern New Jersey, Biden is visiting a neighborhood in Manville, N.J., a small borough bordered by two rivers that has often been prone to flooding after major storms. The president then will travel to Queens in New York and discuss his administration’s Ida response.
The Biden administration has issued multiple disaster declarations in Ida’s aftermath, but is facing pressure from some lawmakers representing devastated areas for additional federal relief. A half-dozen House Republicans representing Louisiana, as well as the state’s two GOP senators, wrote to the White House last week, asking for emergency supplemental aid.
Though a disaster relief fund maintained by FEMA has sufficient funding for now, lawmakers will “definitely” need to address longer-term recovery aid in response to Ida in the coming weeks, according to one official familiar with the figures.
That will probably be handled in must-pass legislation to fund the federal government due by the end of this month, said the official, who requested anonymity to discuss funding matters that are in flux.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Air Force One Tuesday that the administration will “see what is needed” in terms of additional disaster relief.
The storm, which came ashore as a Category 4 hurricane, killed dozens across the Gulf Coast and in the Northeast, including more than 40 in New Jersey and New York.