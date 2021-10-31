Turkey’s role as a NATO ally has come under sharp scrutiny in recent weeks. Erdogan at an Oct. 23 rally said that 10 foreign ambassadors who called for the release of a jailed philanthropist should be declared persona non grata. The envoys, including the U.S., French and German representatives, had previously issued a statement seeking to resolve the case of Osman Kavala, a businessman and philanthropist held in prison since 2017 despite not having been convicted of a crime.