The commission, however, is likely to disappoint liberals who are looking for quick action to blunt the court’s conservative majority while giving the president cover to avoid wading into the contentious debate. The members are not tasked with giving Biden specific recommendations, but rather providing an analysis of range of proposed changes to the court. The executive order establishing the commission mandates the group hold public meetings and take input from a range of stakeholders, with the report expected in October.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden initially dodged questions in October 2020 about whether he would pack the court before saying he opposed it. (JM Rieger/The Washington Post)

“The topics it will examine include the genesis of the reform debate; the court’s role in the constitutional system; the length of service and turnover of justices on the court; the membership and size of the court; and the court’s case selection, rules, and practice,” the White House said in a statement Friday.”

The announcement comes on the heels of Justice Stephen G. Breyer’s remarks against court expansion this week, warning it could make the court more political and undermine trust in the institution.

“Structural alteration motivated by the perception of political influence can only feed that latter perception, further eroding that trust,” he said in a speech at Harvard Law School on Tuesday.

Most of the commission’s members are academics, and they come from a range of political backgrounds and philosophies. Bob Bauer, a top lawyer on Biden’s campaign, and Cristina Rodriguez, a professor at Yale Law School, will chair the commission, which will be run out of the White House Counsel’s Office.

The panel includes prominent liberals including Caroline Fredrickson, the former president of the American Constitution Society; Laurence Tribe, a professor emeritus at Harvard Law School, and Sherrilyn Ifill, the president of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. The group’s conservative members include Jack Goldsmith, a Harvard Law School professor and former top official in George W. Bush’s Justice Department; Keith Whittington, a professor at Princeton University, and Adam White, a resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute.

“The Supreme Court is a danger to the health and well-being of the nation and even to democracy itself,” said Aaron Belkin, the director of Take Back the Court, a progressive group advocating for court expansion. “A White House judicial reform commission has a historic opportunity to both explain the gravity of the threat and to help contain it. But we don’t have time to waste. Adding seats is the only way to restore balance to the Court and Congress should get started right away.”

Liberals, meanwhile, are aggressively lobbying Breyer, 82, to retire from the Supreme Court so Biden could replace him with a younger justice while Democrats still control the Senate. The president has promised to nominate the first Black woman to the high court.

Justice Democrats, a progressive group, launched a new campaign Friday to pressure Breyer, marking the anniversary of Justice John Paul Stevens announcing his retirement in 2010.