Biden said that Republican leaders who are not acknowledging the legitimacy of his victory are “mildly intimidated by the sitting president” and that Trump’s refusal to concede the election is “an embarrassment.”

Speaking to reporters for the first time since declaring victory in the presidential election Saturday night, Biden sought to show that he is hard at work preparing for his new role and is unencumbered by Trump’s attempts to block a transfer of power.

Biden spoke at the Queen theater in Wilmington, where his team made every effort to project power and authority. Biden stood before a large blue screen displaying the words “Office of the President Elect.” Those words were also mounted on his lectern.

And his team had fashioned a custom quasi-presidential seal that showed an eagle over the number “46,” a reference to the fact that Biden will be the 46th president when he is inaugurated in January.

Biden was joined by Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris, who spoke briefly when she introduced him and made a point of underscoring his victory.

“Joe Biden won the election decisively with more votes than has ever been cast in American history,” Harris said.

Biden has received more than 76.3 million votes, almost 5 million more than Trump, and the margin is expected to widen as more ballots are counted in Democratic states.

Biden took questions from reporters after speaking briefly about arguments before the Supreme Court challenging the Affordable Care Act.

When asked about Trump’s attempts to retain power, Biden said, “Well, I just think it’s an embarrassment, quite frankly.” He added: “How can I say this tactfully? I think it will not help the president’s legacy.”

Biden also expressed optimism that he will be able to unify the country, despite the acrimonious election season that, for some, has not completely concluded.

“I understand the sense of loss — I get that,” Biden said.

“But I think the majority of people who voted for the president, I think they understand we have to come together,” Biden said. “I think they’re ready to unite. And I think we can pull the country out of this bitter politics that we’ve seen the last five, six, seven years.”

Biden said that he has not yet spoken to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) — though the two have a long-standing relationship and experience making deals with each other.

“My expectation is that I will do that in the not-too-distant future,” Biden said. He said he expected to talk with McConnell about his potential Cabinet picks. “That’s a negotiation that I’m sure we’ll have,” Biden said.

Republicans control the Senate and, depending on the outcome of two runoff elections in Georgia, may keep the majority in the chamber come January.

Biden sought to minimize the significance of GOP senators and House members who have not accepted his win, suggesting that they might feel differently when Trump is out of office.

“The whole Republican Party has been put in a position, with a few notable exceptions, of being mildly intimidated by the sitting president,” Biden said.

He said that the barriers that Trump has placed to the transition are largely inconsequential. “We can get through without funding,” Biden, said a reference to the roughly $10 million in federal money set aside for transition planning that his team cannot access.

Government Services Administration head Emily Murphy has refused to declare the winner of the presidential election, holding up access to computer systems and money for salaries and administrative support for the mammoth undertaking of setting up a new government.

Trump also is not allowing Biden to receive the classified Presidential Daily Brief that is typically offered to presidents-elect so they are up to speed on major threats and ongoing operations.