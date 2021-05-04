Trump’s impulse to align with any leader whose nationalist politics matched his own elevated figures such as Bolsonaro and Duda, who in turn sought to profit politically from Trump’s regard. It is not clear how they will respond to Biden’s indifference, although Bolsonaro, who had styled himself as the “Trump of the tropics,” appears to be making an effort to regain good graces. He pledged help at Biden’s climate summit, although his environmental record in office is poor.