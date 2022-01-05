Biden has criticized Trump by name on only a few occasions during his first year in office, and aides have made it clear he is reluctant to stir partisan fires or elevate Trump’s falsehoods. But some Democrats argue that Biden urgently needs to take on Trump more directly as the leader of a movement that is challenging America’s democracy.
Biden and Vice President Harris plan to deliver remarks at 9 a.m. Thursday in Statuary Hall, a marble-filled chamber in the Capitol that was breached by the insurrectionists. That time slot, well before the rest of the commemorative events are scheduled, is intended to set the tone for the day, according to two top Biden aides who previewed aspects of the speech.
Biden is expected to return to some of the broader themes he discussed on the campaign trail, including his view that the world is locked in a struggle between democracies and autocracies and his belief that America must show that its form of government can solve big problems.
Trump initially planned his own news conference for Thursday at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida base of operations, to compete with the commemorative events in Washington, but abruptly canceled the event after being advised that it would generate negative press. He blasted the “total bias and dishonesty” of Democrats and the media, and promised to discuss the Capitol assault at a rally on Jan. 15.
A Trump spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment on Biden’s plans.
The Jan. 6 violence, which ultimately caused five deaths, came as Congress was preparing to ratify the 2020 electoral college vote. Ahead of that event, Trump appeared at a rally near the White House where he said the election had been rigged and told followers to “fight like hell” to prevent Biden’s victory from being formalized.
Many attendees then marched to the Capitol, where some clashed violently with police and then occupied the building for several hours, delaying the final step in the electoral process. Over the past year, some Republicans have clung to the discredited idea that the election was fraudulent and taken measures that could make it easier to overturn a future election.
Democratic leaders and strategists are torn on how to best confront Trump, with some pointing to the party’s successful strategy in 2018 and 2020 of emphasizing a proactive Democratic agenda rather than focusing on Trump. Others argue that ignoring Trump has never worked and gives him free rein to make his false claim.
In the past, Psaki has said that Biden has been wary of calling out Trump too often or too forcefully because he has not wanted to elevate the former president or give credence to his inaccurate view that the 2020 election was rigged.
“We’ve made an assessment, which hasn’t been the assessment made by everybody, that elevating and giving more fire to the conspiracy theory-laden arguments of the former president isn’t constructive, nor is it what the American people elected him to do,” Psaki said last month when asked why the president does not use his perch to contradict Trump’s claims more frequently.
Paski signaled that Biden will take a different approach on Thursday.
“He sees January 6th as a tragic culmination of what those four years under President Trump did to our country,” Psaki said.
“He will, of course, speak to the moment, to the importance in history of the peaceful transfer of power,” Psaki added. “But he will also reflect on the role his predecessor had.”
She also said that Biden will “forcibly” push back “on the lies spread by the former president in an attempt to mislead the American people and his own supporters as well as distract from his role in what happened.”
For all that, it remains unclear if Biden will call out Trump explicitly by name. He has done so before, but at other times he has referred to his predecessor indirectly, on one much-noted occasion calling him “the former guy.”
Psaki did not say whether that would change Thursday, adding that the speech was still being finalized. But she added, “I think people will know who he’s referring to.”