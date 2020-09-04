The two vastly different takes on the same economy previewed the arguments both men will make in the final phase of the election campaign on a topic that typically ranks top of mind for voters but has been eclipsed this year by the coronavirus pandemic. Biden said Friday that he will spend the next three weeks contrasting his economic plans with Trump’s, while the president has predicted more positive economic data in the future and a full recovery next year.

The economy has been the most potent vehicle for Trump as his standing has weakened in recent months, with voters nationally and in swing states consistently saying they trust the president more than his challenger on the economy. But Biden and those close to his campaign believe there is room for the Democratic nominee to shine on the issue, particularly if Trump’ exuberant proclamations about jobs ring hollow compared with voters’ own lives.

“Talk to a lot of real working people,” Biden said Friday, speaking at a community center just miles from his home. “Ask them, do they feel like they’re being left behind? Ask them how they feel about the economy coming back.”

“We all know it didn’t have to be this bad,” Biden said.

Trump offered less nuance. “Great Jobs Numbers!” he said via social media Friday morning. He bragged that the 8.4 percent unemployment rate in the August report was “much better than expected” and boasted that the rate had dropped below 10 percent “faster and deeper than thought possible.”

The August jobs report, released Friday morning, showed that 1.4 million positions were added to the economy. It was the first time the jobless rate fell below 10 percent since the pandemic forced business closures across the country in March.

Many of the new positions are temporary government jobs — spurred by a boom in hiring by the Census Bureau. Other areas showing recovery included retail, which added nearly 250,000 jobs; leisure and hospitality, which brought about 174,000 jobs back, mostly in restaurants, bars and other food establishments; and education and health services, which gained about 147,000 jobs.

At a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Thursday, Trump repeated his prediction that the government would announce “great” growth in the third quarter on Oct. 29, just days before the election.

“I’m putting myself on the line, but I know what is going to happen,” Trump said. “The numbers are going to be great.”

He continued in that vein Friday evening at a White House news conference, during which he repeatedly attacked Biden.

“You see what’s going on. It’s been pretty amazing,” Trump said.

“Our country is doing so well,” he said. “We’re starting to do so well.”

Yet there is ample evidence that Americans are hurting. Roughly 14 million people remain out of work. Last month, roughly 40 percent of renters were facing the prospect of being kicked out of their homes for failure to pay rent. About 29 million people are drawing some form of unemployment assistance, according to jobless benefit data released Thursday.

Predictions about the virus remain dire. Experts have warned that U.S. deaths from covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, could more than double by the end of the year to more than 400,000, threatening more shutdowns.

Permanent job losses continue to rise at an alarming rate, reaching more than 2 million, while thousands of small businesses are at risk of closing for good without additional help. Certain parts of the economy — particularly hospitality and real estate — have been badly damaged.

“Are you kidding? It’s only elites who think this economy is a joy for people,” said Stanley Greenberg, a top Democratic pollster who specializes on economic messaging. In focus groups with rural Trump voters, he said, he’s found that they don’t connect at all with the president’s message.

“When Trump says how well the economy is, they say, ‘Not where I am,’ ” Greenberg said.

Greenberg said Biden “is utterly aligned with where working people are and where the country is in terms of what a struggle the economy is.”

But Biden has not yet convinced voters that he would be better positioned to handle the economy as president.

In crucial Pennsylvania, 52 percent of likely voters said Trump would do a better job handling the economy, while 45 percent preferred Biden, according to a recent Quinnipiac University poll. In Florida, Trump led Biden by 13 percentage points on handling the economy, the same survey found. And a recent Fox News poll found that the president held an eight-point advantage on the economy among likely voters in North Carolina, a state won by Trump in 2016 that Biden wants to pick up in November.

During his address Friday, Biden sought repeatedly to tie the president’s mishandling of the coronavirus to the nation’s economic problems, reflecting a core theme of his campaign and a topic on which his polling numbers are generally far better than Trump’s.

“We can’t deal with an economic crisis until you beat the pandemic,” Biden said. “It didn’t have to be this bad to begin with if the president just did his job.”

Biden argued that the prospect of a “K-shaped” recovery, in which those on the top thrive while those on the bottom see their prospects worsen, is a metaphor for the entire Trump presidency.

“At the root of this is the fact that Trump has mismanaged the covid crisis,” Biden said. “That’s why it’s a K-shaped pandemic.”

Biden also shifted his focus a bit to highlight the struggles of White working-class voters and police officers, two groups that have not been a recent emphasis of his campaign. It appeared to be a response to some Biden supporters who have expressed concerns that the former vice president is paying too much attention to Black voters and leaving an opening for Trump to cement ties with law enforcement.

“White working-class communities are being hit hard as well,” Biden said, using a phrase that his campaign largely avoids.

At another point, he said: “We lost more cops this year to covid than on patrol. It’s a reminder how an already dangerous job of law enforcement has gotten much more dangerous because of Trump’s mismanagement.”

Regarding his own economic plans, Biden pledged if elected to bring leaders from both parties together to work out a deal to help Americans, and he said in broad outlines that Americans should be given more support during the pandemic. Water and electricity, he said, should not be shut off.

Speaking of rising evictions, he suggested that Trump’s recent order to halt them was insufficient.

“He’s not giving them any support to pay rent when it comes due,” Biden said.

Biden plans to travel to Michigan next week, and in a preview of his message there he made a point Friday of highlighting the more than 700,000 manufacturing jobs that have been lost during Trump’s presidency.

“Donald Trump may be the only president in modern history to leave office with fewer jobs than when he took office,” Biden said.

But Trump’s advisers have expressed optimism that he can pin the economic fallout from the virus on China and that voters will see him marshaling a speedy recovery. They’ve been particularly encouraged by parts of the economy that have rebounded quickly, pointing to the housing, automobile and manufacturing sectors. Consumer spending has also remained robust.

“Economic momentum is a huge asset to Trump in terms of his campaign message, which is that he’s the better candidate to lead us out of this economic crisis,” said Stephen Moore, an outside economic adviser to the White House.

“Trump can win the election if people are feeling more confident about the direction of the economy. The question is if we can keep this positive trend going for the next two months.”

Even Democratic economists conceded that the economy has improved and predicted that the trajectory could continue upward — relatively speaking.

“The unemployment rate has moved quickly from historically horrible to merely bad,” said Jason Furman, a former chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers under President Barack Obama. “From one perspective, that is an impressive rapid improvement, faster than I would have expected. From another perspective, that is still bad.”

He said there were some warning signs that the pace of improvement would not continue, since the number of people reporting permanent job losses, instead of pandemic-related furloughs, has been increasing.

“The easy phase of the recovery is getting people back to work in their jobs,” he said. “The harder phase is people finding new jobs.”

Furman also said Trump would probably have more positive data coming before the election.

“Digging your way partway up can look like fast growth,” Furman said.