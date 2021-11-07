Trump, after all, often describes his Democratic critics as his “enemies,” underscoring the extent to which he treats politics as tribal combat, demanding loyalty from his followers, and not necessarily as a path to policy compromises. Despite having advocated big spending on infrastructure while in the White House, Trump attacked Senate Republicans over the summer as they negotiated with Democrats for the measure that many saw as a boon for the roads, bridges and power grids in their home states. “Mitch McConnell and his small group of RINOs wants nothing more than to get a deal done at any cost to prove that he can work with the Radical Left Democrats,” Trump declared in a July missive from his political action committee, using a derogatory acronym for “Republicans in name only.”