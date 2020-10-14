Appearances such as that one on Memorial Day “did seem a little weird,” recalled Democratic pollster Fred Yang. He likened Biden to the neighbor who does everything by the book: “In the beginning you think, ‘Gee, what a noodge.’ And at the end, everyone’s doing it.”

Now, as the campaigns barrel toward the finish line, masks have become the ultimate symbol of the divide between the candidates, with Biden wearing one seemingly at every turn and President Trump mocking him for it. But although surveys show most Americans side with Biden on the issue, the politics were not always so clear — and Biden’s early embrace of mask-wearing was as much a reflection of personal health concerns as a political calculation, according to people familiar with his decision-making.

At the time, Biden’s critics believed he’d given them an easy target. “This might help explain why Trump doesn’t like to wear a mask in public,” mocked Fox News analyst Brit Hume, posting a photo of the masked nominee and accusing him of “virtue signaling.” Trump retweeted Hume’s barb — twice — and other conservatives predicted that Biden, by wearing a mask in public and looking ridiculous, had just lost the election.

Biden had actually started wearing a mask around his house even earlier, during the initial coronavirus shutdowns in mid-March and April, when he was interacting with others. Like Trump, who is 74, Biden at 77 was in a high-risk category, and essentially was following doctors’ orders.

“The doctors said he should wear a mask,” said Tom Nides, a former State Department official and Biden ally. “He obviously didn’t want to get sick, either, which is a bit of a motivator.”

He added, “He believed that the scientists were right. I mean, listen, who wants to wear a mask?”

In the early days, fewer people saw masks so directly through a political prism. Trump pronounced early on that mask-wearing “is not for me,” but it was the president who first used his favorite social media platform to push for masks, touting them 17 days before Biden. “Gear up with Face Masks,” he tweeted on April 12.

Even while Biden was mostly staying home and presumably safe, he would remove a medical mask from his pocket to show TV hosts during remote interviews. “When I go out and have discussions with Secret Service, I put on the mask, at the doctors’ suggestions,” Biden told WPVI-TV, a Philadelphia station, in early April.

Soon Biden was using his social media accounts to urge Americans to follow suit. “Wear a mask in public,” Biden tweeted on April 29. “This really isn’t rocket science. It’s common sense.”

By the time Biden emerged, many Americans were confronting the reality that they would have to live with the virus for an extended period, and the political divide had grown wider and more bitter.

The Trump and Biden teams were receiving regular updates from the Institute for Health Metrics Evaluation, a research center at the University of Washington that was closely tracking the pandemic. Biden’s aides pressed the IHME experts on the need for mask-wearing, which the institute firmly advocated. “They asked lots of probing questions,” said Christopher Murray, the institute’s director.

Biden’s advisers pressed on how strong the evidence was supporting masks, whether scientists could be overestimating their impact and whether there were alternative explanations for the decrease in community spread when masks were worn.

The institute’s “no” to all these questions pushed Biden even more firmly into the mask-wearing camp. By the end of May, he had changed his social media avatars to show himself masked.

Trump and his team reacted very differently, with the president dismissing the IHME’s arguments on the need for face coverings as overreach and sometimes cheering the increasingly vocal resistance to the idea on the right.

“We’ve tried hard on masks,” Murray said of conversations with the White House.

On the same Memorial Day weekend when Biden attracted so much attention for his public appearance in a mask, Trump appeared barefaced laying a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery, joined by Vice President Pence and other maskless officials. At Baltimore’s Fort McHenry later that day, Trump promised that “together we will vanquish the virus,” but made no mention of masks or other personal safety measures.

Other Democrats were also struggling with how to deal with face coverings. In April and May, campaigns across the country were deciding whether to put their candidates in television ads wearing masks, Yang recalled.

“The questions were: Mask or no mask — or do you have it dangling off your ear?” Yang recalled. “Or do you make clear, by being eight feet apart from people, that you’re being responsible?”

Some Republicans were upset to see face coverings become a political wedge. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum teared up in May as he appealed for residents to look beyond political tribalism, saying it’s a “senseless dividing line” to see the mask debate as “ideological or political or something.”

“If someone is wearing a mask, they’re not doing it to represent what political party they’re in or what candidates they support,” Burgum said. “They might be doing it because they’ve got a 5-year-old child who’s going through cancer treatments. They might have vulnerable adults in their life.”

But few Republican leaders spoke out in that way, and the politics of masks were shifting in Biden’s favor.

His campaign began offering masks in its online store in May, and they have sold about 87,000 so far, according to the campaign. “The idea that we’re going to be on our back foot on something people support? We think it’s a great opportunity for the VP to lean in,” Biden digital director Rob Flaherty said at the time.

By the end of June, a growing number of prominent figures were appearing masked in public, the practice had shed some of its early strangeness and Biden was calling for a national mask mandate.

In mid-September, IHME projected that 100,000 lives could be saved via widespread mask usage, prompting Biden to turn up the volume even further.

“It really solidified for the vice president that as we were waiting for a vaccine … all Americans have a tool we can use right now,” said Stef Feldman, Biden’s policy director. “You saw an escalation in our campaign’s focus on masking after that.”

Now, about 3 in 4 registered voters say wearing a mask and practicing social distancing can reduce the chances of contracting the virus “a great deal” or “a good amount,” according to a Washington Post-ABC poll published Sunday.

On the other hand, among those who say these practices are less effective, Trump leads by 85 percent to 11 percent.

Trump has occasionally gestured toward mask-wearing — in July he tweeted a photo of himself wearing a mask, calling it “patriotic” — but the message from the White House has been inconsistent at best.

The president has been seen in a mask only rarely, and mocking Biden for covering his face became a centerpiece of his stump speech. At one point Trump said the former vice president looked like he had a “knapsack” over his head.

He has employed schoolyard taunts: “I mean, honestly, what the hell did he spend all that money on the plastic surgery if he’s going to cover it up with a mask? Seriously?” Trump said during a Sept. 22 rally in Pennsylvania.

Trump took another potshot at Biden during the first presidential debate on Sept. 29. “I don’t wear a mask like him,” Trump said. “Every time you see him, he’s got a mask. He could be speaking 200 feet away … and he shows up with the biggest mask I’ve ever seen.” Trump’s family, meanwhile, did not wear masks, in contrast to everyone else in the debate hall.

Trump’s campaign declined to respond to questions and instead sent a statement. “The President has encouraged mask-wearing, especially when people can’t be socially distant,” said Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh.

Frank Luntz, who was a pollster for Republicans Rudolph W. Giuliani and Newt Gingrich, said that Trump’s recalcitrance on masks is a response to one wing of his party’s coalition.

“This is an expression of personal freedom and personal choice that conservatives have embraced across the country, and sometimes to their detriment,” he said.

Trump’s campaign, Luntz said, “cares about a very narrow slice of the country — they care about maybe 25 percent of the country — and they completely ignore everybody else.”

Not all Republicans have been on board with the president’s approach, and they’re becoming more willing to say so. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said recently he has been avoiding the White House because of its laxness on masking and other measures.

“I actually haven’t been to the White House since August 6,” McConnell told reporters Thursday. “Because my impression was their approach to how to handle this was different from mine and what I insisted that we do in the Senate, which is to wear a mask and practice social distancing.”

The divide between the president and his Democratic challenger has only become sharper as the campaign enters its final three weeks with Trump battling to recover from his own coronavirus infection. When Trump left Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and arranged a triumphal return to the White House, he stood on a balcony and pointedly took off his mask.

At last week’s vice-presidential debate, as the candidates’ spouses joined them onstage, Pence’s wife Karen was maskless, in contrast to Kamala D. Harris’s husband Doug Emhoff. Video of a recent Rose Garden gathering to celebrate the Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barret, with maskless participants hugging and chatting, has become a symbol of the administration’s attitude.

Biden, meanwhile, now wears a mask throughout the entirely of some speeches, not just the preliminaries. He regularly calls for a national mask requirement, and urging masks has become his chosen way of diplomatically rebuking the president as Trump recovers from covid-19.

“It’s a patriotic duty to wear a mask,” Biden told transit workers at a virtual town hall last weekend, while Trump was hospitalized.

“It’s not about being a tough guy. It’s about doing your part,” Biden, wearing a mask, said in Michigan, shortly before Trump was airlifted to Walter Reed.

And after Trump dramatically removed his mask upon returning to the White House, Biden’s digital team cut a three-second video showing a split screen of Biden putting on a mask at the same time. More than 10 million have watched it.