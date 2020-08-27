Biden made his critique as protests continued in Kenosha, Wisconsin, after Jacob Blake, a Black man, was shot seven times by police and a 17-year-old gunman apparently killed two people in clashes between vigilante militias and protesters.
“I think he views it as a political benefit,” Biden said about Trump and the unrest.
Biden also said that, if he were president, he would travel to Wisconsin personally and that he had considered going anyway, but that he does not “want to be part of the problem.”
