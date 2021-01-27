Thomas-Greenfield, who appears headed for confirmation, said she knew of the affiliation when she accepted the engagement but became alarmed afterward at what she saw as a predatory effort by the Chinese organization to exert influence at the historically Black university.

“China is a strategic adversary and its actions threaten our security, they threaten our values and they threaten our way of life,” Thomas-Greenfield told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Some Republicans also took issue with the contents of the speech and what they suggested was her naive or misguided willingness to extend the benefit of the doubt to some Chinese activities in Africa.

Thomas-Greenfield rejected the characterization and pointed to her view, dating back more than a decade, that China engages in “debt traps” and “self-interested and parasitic development goals across Africa.”

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) said he was “puzzled” by Thomas-Greenfield’s decision to give the speech, given that she must have been aware of concerns about the Confucius Institute in academia and elsewhere.

“Senator, I am not naive about China’s malign influence, and I know very well the activities of the Confucius Institute,” she replied, adding that she had a long relationship with the college and supports its mission as a historically Black institution.

“What I was surprised about when I got there is that they had activities that went into our high schools and into our elementary schools that I was not aware of,” Thomas-Greenfield said.

Savannah State has since ended its relationship with the institute.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) defended Thomas-Greenfield and suggested that Republicans were looking for a way to smear her.

“The fact that you accepted an invitation from a Black college to give a speech shows to me that you have the right priority list,” including efforts to recruit Black students to public service, he said.

“I am celebrating that you are sitting before me right now,” Booker said, referring to the success of Thomas-Greenfield, who like Booker is Black, in rising to the top ranks at the State Department.

The speech and the Biden administration’s approach to China dominated the approximately two-hour hearing, which spanned topics including Israel’s relations with its neighbors, threats from Iran and the U.S. return to engagement with the World Health Organization, a U.N. body.

Thomas-Greenfield shares a view highlighted by her predecessors from the Trump administration, Nikki Haley and Kelly Craft, that Israel is improperly singled out for criticism by other nations at the U.N.

“I look forward to standing with Israel, standing against the unfair targeting of Israel, the relentless resolutions that are proposed against Israel unfairly,” she said.

Thomas-Greenfield’s confirmation appears secure, with Republican senators joining Democrats in saying they look forward to her tenure. Her hearing came one day after Secretary of State Antony Blinken was confirmed. He began work at the State Department on Wednesday.

Thomas-Greenfield retired from the State Department after a three-decade career that included leading the department’s Africa bureau. Both Republicans and Democrats questioned Thomas-Greenfield about Chinese influence efforts at the United Nations, which has included attempts to install Chinese officials in leadership roles within U.N. organizations.

“When America shows up — when we are consistent and persistent — when we exert our influence in accordance with our values — the United Nations can be an indispensable institution for advancing peace, security, and our collective well-being,” Thomas-Greenfield said in her opening remarks.