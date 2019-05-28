Former vice president Joe Biden speaks at a campaign stop in Manchester, N.H., on May 13, 2019. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

Former vice president Joe Biden on Tuesday unveiled his first major policy plan as a 2020 presidential candidate, an education proposal that would help teachers tackle debt, triple funding for districts with a high proportion of low-income students and boost the number of psychologists and other health professionals in schools.

The proposal comes as Biden addresses a town hall in Houston, hosted by the American Federation of Teachers, the second-largest teachers union in the country.

“Educators deserve a partner in the White House,” Biden’s campaign said in a statement. “With President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, they’ll get two. Dr. Biden has worked as an educator for more than 30 years. She and Joe understand that, for educators, their profession isn’t just what they do; it is who they are.”

Most recently, Jill Biden taught English at Northern Virginia Community College both during and after her time in the White House.

AFT has held town halls around the country for its members to question presidential candidates in person. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) headlined one such event in Philadelphia, where she pledged that if elected president, her secretary of education would be a former public school teacher.

Biden is leading early polls for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. Some of his competitors, including Warren, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), have embraced sweeping policy plans — such as Medicare-for-All or comprehensive gun control legislation — favored by the party’s liberal base.

By contrast, Biden’s plan is noteworthy for taking a more middle-of-the-road approach, echoing the approach he has taken on the campaign trail since formally announcing his bid last month.

In the plan, released by Biden’s campaign Tuesday afternoon, the former vice president pledges to triple Title I funding, which goes toward school districts with a high proportion of children from low-income backgrounds.

Biden also promises to reform the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program to help public school teachers pay off their student loan debt.

He calls for doubling the number of school psychologists, guidance counselors, nurses and other health professionals; ensuring federal funding for children with disabilities; and banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

And he throws his support behind universal pre-kindergarten for all 3- and 4-year-olds.

As Biden was rolling out his proposal, Harris, who has promised to allocate federal funding to raise teacher salaries, on Tuesday became the latest candidate to release a plan to protect reproductive rights.

According to a campaign aide, Harris plans to back new legislation that would require states and other local jurisdictions to pre-clear any abortion-related laws with the Department of Justice before implementing them – much like the Voting Rights Act’s requirement that local jurisdictions do the same with voting and election related laws.

The law would target those jurisdictions with a history of violating the Roe v. Wade ruling over the last 25 years, making any legal change to abortion law subject to Department of Justice approval.

Under a similar system, the Voting Rights Act blocked nearly 100 proposed election changes between 1998-2013.

Chelsea Janes and Annie Linskey contributed to this report.