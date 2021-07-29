“Unfortunately, the Supreme Court has made clear that this option is no longer available,” Psaki said, referring to a court ruling from last month.
That ruling allowed the moratorium to remain in place for another month, but the court signaled that congressional action would be needed to extend it beyond Saturday. Despite that, Biden has faced pressure from some Democrats to act unilaterally.
“In light of the Supreme Court’s ruling, the President calls on Congress to extend the eviction moratorium to protect such vulnerable renters and their families without delay,” Psaki said, calling the ban on evictions “a critical backstop to prevent hard-pressed renters and their families who lost jobs or income due to the COVID-19 pandemic from being evicted for nonpayment of rent.”
In the statement, Psaki also said Biden had asked the Departments of Housing and Urban Development, Agriculture, and Veterans Affairs to extend eviction moratoriums currently in place through the end of September, a move that would provide continuing protection for households in federally insured, single-family properties.
Psaki said Biden is also calling on states and localities to “urgently accelerate” the availability of emergency rental assistance funding that was included in a previous federal rescue package but has not yet been fully distributed.
“The Administration remains committed to doing everything in its power to keep people safely and securely housed, which is essential to the health, well-being and dignity of all of us,” she said.
After a congressional moratorium on evictions expired last summer, President Donald Trump ordered the CDC to step in. It issued an order in September, citing its power to take emergency actions to stop the infection’s spread. It said it applied to tenants who, if evicted, would probably become homeless or be forced to live in close quarters in a congregate or shared-living setting.
On June 24, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky extended the eviction moratorium from June 30 until July 31. At the time, the CDC said that “this is intended to be the final extension of the moratorium.”
Robert Barnes contributed to this report.