An employee at a Social Security field office in Fayetteville, N.C., who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the press, said the agency had been talking about reopening since March, but nothing was firm. At times, about a quarter of the staff of 50 has come in to meet with claimants. But the work — which in normal times involved interacting with about 300 members of the public coming in to a small indoor space on an average day — has been complicated by the pandemic and the latest surge in cases, regardless of how many workers got vaccinated.