“I was like ‘read the room,’ ” she said. “We’re not upset about ending this war. We’re upset about how it happened. I think a lot of us feel that yes, it was time to end the war. But there was a way to do this. I think of the people who have died, or the people who have been injured, or the families that have been torn apart because they have deployment after deployment and then they have PTSD. I think they owe it to us to do it right and they didn’t.”