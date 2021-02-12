The president told reporters that Valentine’s Day is the first lady’s “favorite day.” Jill Biden said people are feeling “a little down” with the pandemic so she just wanted to do something to bring “a little joy. A little hope.”
Her office said in a statement: “As you may know, the first lady is known for her sense of humor, love of surprises, and celebrating traditions, especially with her family. Valentine’s Day has always been one of her favorite holidays.”
