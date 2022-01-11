Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) plans to bring a proposal to the floor before Martin Luther King Jr. Day for the rule changes. But at least two Democratic centrists — Sens. Joe Manchin III of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona — have resisted the changes, making the prospects uncertain at best for an alteration to the Senate rules, a shift that would require all 50 Democrats to be on board.
But party leaders have essentially concluded that the fight is worth it even if it falls short.
“The next few days, when these bills come to a vote, will mark a turning point in this nation,” Biden plans to say Tuesday, according to prepared remarks released by the White House on Tuesday morning. “Will we choose democracy over autocracy, light over shadow, justice over injustice?”
His remarks continue: “I know where I stand. I will not yield. I will not flinch. I will defend your right to vote and our democracy against all enemies foreign and domestic. And so the question is, where will the institution of United States Senate stand?”
Biden’s remarks are the latest move in an increasingly bitter partisan fight over voting. Democrats are angry at an array of voting restrictions imposed by GOP-led states, including Georgia, where Biden will visit the crypt of Martin Luther King Jr. on Tuesday before making his speech.
Republicans, many embracing the discredited notion that Donald Trump was the true winner of the 2020 election, argue that the changes are needed to prevent fraud and restore faith in the vote.
In previewing the president’s speech, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that Biden planned to “forcefully advocate for protecting the most bedrock American rights, the right to vote and have your voice counted in a free, fair and secure election that is not tainted, by partisan manipulation.”
The Democratic efforts are focused on two bills: the John Lewis Act, which would restore the federal government’s authority to review certain state voting laws to prevent discrimination, and a broader bill that would create national rules for voting by mail, early voting and other parts of the electoral process.
But the Senate is split 50-50 between the parties, with Vice President Harris able to cast tiebreaking votes. Republicans are almost entirely unified in opposition to the voting rights measures, making them impossible to pass in a chamber where the filibuster means a 60-vote margin is required to approve most bills.
Biden began turning his attention to voting rights in earnest after it became clear late last year that his Build Back Better package of social spending was foundering in Congress. Voting rights is a critical issue for important Democratic constituencies, including African Americans and progressives, and many Democrats believe it is crucial for the party’s future.
Biden’s speech at Clark Atlanta University and Morehouse College in Atlanta follows his remarks Thursday on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The president’s aides said Tuesday’s remarks in a sense mark a second chapter after his forceful comments and rebuke of Trump in last week’s address.