Biden, who was a senator for 36 years, resisted such changes for most of his career, but a White House official said the president now believes a change is necessary to ensure that “this basic right is defended.” Biden has endorsed a so-called “carve-out” before — that is, a one-time rather than permanent change to the filibuster, to allow for voting rights bills — but Tuesday’s remarks are expected to be his most extensive on the issue.