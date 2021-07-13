“He will note that while voter suppression that these 21st century Jim Crow laws represent is sadly not unprecedented in American history — looking back to the KKK campaigns of terror, poll taxes, literacy tests, and the disenfranchisement of women and enslaved people — these new insidious moves to empower partisans over independent election authorities in terms of who counts the votes are new and extremely dangerous,” said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the president’s remarks.
In his speech, Biden will again underscore how dozens of federal judges have tossed out challenges to the 2020 election results, which the White House official said “stands as a model for the trustworthiness and precision of our system,” particularly as it unfolded during a once-in-a-century pandemic.
And Biden also plans to call for what the official characterized as a “new coalition” of activists, students and leaders from the faith, labor and business communities to help bolster voter education and eventual turnout at the polls.
The highly anticipated speech comes as Biden faces escalating pressure from Democratic lawmakers and civil rights leaders to more forcefully use his bully pulpit on voting rights, particularly as legislative efforts on the issue collapsed on Capitol Hill last month.
Biden has tapped Vice President Harris as his administration’s point person on voting rights, while his Justice Department has sued the state of Georgia over voting restrictions signed into law earlier this year. But unanimous Republican opposition on federal legislation has blocked efforts in Congress this year to expand voting access and enact so-called good governance measures, and a handful of moderate Democratic senators have been resistant to blow up long-standing Senate rules that would allow voting legislation to more easily clear the chamber.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that Biden will “certainly continue” to discuss the issue of voting rights across the country, emphasizing that he believes that expanding these rights is the “fight of his presidency.”