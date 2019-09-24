The statement seems to fall short of asking for impeachment to begin now. Congress has many concurrent investigations into Trump, his administration, his campaign and his private businesses. The White House has defied subpoenas for testimony and documents.

Pelosi, top Democrats privately discuss creation of select committee for impeachment

The news of Trump’s conversation with the Ukrainian president has prompted several Democrats who had been on the fence about impeachment to come out in favor of starting that process.

A whistleblower within the intelligence agency filed a complaint with its inspector general that Trump had made an inappropriate ask of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Trump, who had put a hold on military aid for Ukraine, allegedly brought up Biden’s role in pressuring the firing of a top prosecutor in Ukraine in 2016 and suggested Biden did so on behalf of his son.

Biden’s son, Hunter, sat on a board of a Ukrainian gas company that had been investigated by the prosecutor. Biden’s efforts to get the prosecutor removed, however, was related to the Obama administration’s belief that the prosecutor was ineffective at rooting out corruption in Ukraine.

Trump said Tuesday that he did withhold the aid as a way to put pressure on other nations to contribute more to Ukraine.

Matt Viser contributed to this story.