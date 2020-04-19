This year marks the first time that Wyoming Democrats have used ranked-choice voting in their presidential nominating contest. The contest has traditionally been an in-person caucus, but because of the coronavirus, the state party switched to a vote-by-mail primary instead. The caucuses had originally been scheduled for April 4.
The results mean that Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, will take 10 of Wyoming’s pledged Democratic National Convention delegates. Four of the state’s pledged delegates will go to Sanders, who endorsed Biden last week after dropping his own presidential bid.
In 2016, Sanders won Wyoming’s in-person Democratic caucuses by about 12 points over former secretary of state Hillary Clinton.